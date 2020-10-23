Nissan reveals colour options for Magnite sub-four metre SUV

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 23 October 2020, 21:26 PM

Nissan India has revealed the colour options for the Magnite, which will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Kia Sonet . The model, which will be offered only with a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, will be launched in the second half of FY20-21.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite sub-four metre SUV will be available in eight colours including five mono-tone options and three dual-tone options. These include Flare Garnet Red, Sandstone Brown, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Storm White, Flare Garnet Red with Onyx Black, Pearl White with Onyx Black, and Vivid Blue with Storm White.

Nissan Magnite Brown rear profile

Feature-wise, the new Nissan Magnite will receive LED headlamps, LED fog lights, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, L-shaped LED DRLs, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, a fully-digital instrument cluster, Nissan Connect, cruise control, around-view monitor, and AC vents for the second row.

Under the hood of the Nissan Magnite will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission or a CVT unit. The model, which is claimed to have a fuel efficiency of 20kmpl, will come equipped with safety features such as dual airbags, ABS with EBD, HSA, VDC, traction control, and a speed-sensing auto-door lock.