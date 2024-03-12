    Recently Viewed
            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Pawan Mudaliar

            Tuesday 12 March 2024,14:21 PM IST

            Mahindra and Mahindra has discreetly updated the colour palette of its two popular SUVs, the Thar and the Scorpio Classic. Both these SUVs have been introduced with a new Stealth Black exterior hue that has replaced the Napoli Black colour option. Notably, this new paint scheme has hardly any visual difference compared to the outgoing colour.

            Mahindra Thar Left Side View

            With the addition of this new colour, the Thar is now available in five different exterior shades. This includes Red Rage, Deep Grey, Everest White, Desert Fury, and Stealth Black. On the other hand, the Scorpio Classic can be had in Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Everest White, and Stealth Black.

            Mahindra Thar Right Front Three Quarter

            In other news, the automaker recently launched the Thar Earth Edition in the country with prices starting from Rs. 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). This special edition of the lifestyle SUV is based on the top-spec LX hard top variant and draws its inspiration from the Thar desert. Priced at a premium of Rs. 40,000 over its equivalent variant, the Thar Earth Edition can be had in both petrol and diesel guises across manual and automatic gearbox options.

            Mahindra Thar and Scorpio Classic get new Stealth Black hue

