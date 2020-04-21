Mahindra launches BS6 KUV100 NXT; prices start at Rs 5.54 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 21 April 2020, 15:42 PM

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs 5.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The model will continue to be offered in five-seat and six-seat configurations.

Feature highlights of the BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, reverse parking camera, keyless entry, cooled glove-box, height-adjustable driver seat, steering mounted controls and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The model will be offered in six mono-tone colours and two dual-tone colours.

The BS6 Mahindra KUV100 NXT is powered by a 1.2-litre mFalcon petrol engine that produces 82bhp and 115Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission. The diesel motor has been discontinued.