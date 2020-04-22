Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel listed in eight variants
The Mahindra XUV300 received a BS6 petrol update last month with prices starting at Rs 8.30 lakhs. This time around, India’s popular utility car manufacturer has introduced a BS6 compliant diesel engine in eight variants for the XUV300. The Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel is available in eight variants – W4, W6, W6 Autoshift, W8, W8 Autoshift, W8 (Optional Pack), W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone), and W8 (O) Autoshift.
Under the hood, the XUV300 BS6 diesel variants are powered by a 1.5-litre diesel that generates 113bhp at 3,750rpm and 300Nm of torque at 1,500rpm. This engine can be had in either a six-speed manual or six-speed AMT option. The automatic option is available in three variants – W6, W8 and W8 (O). In terms of features, the BS6 diesel version gets all the existing features from the existing BS6 compliant petrol engine variants.
The ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra XUV300 BS6 diesel are as follows –
W4 – Rs 8,69,000
W6 – Rs 9,50,000
W6 Autoshift – Rs 9,99,000
W8 – Rs 10,95,000
W8 (Optional Pack) – Rs 12,14,000
W8 Autoshift – Rs 11,49,800
W8 (Optional Pack Dual Tone) – Rs 12,29,000
W8 (O) Autoshift – Rs 12,69,000
The dual-tone red rage and dual-tone aquamarine colours for W8 (Optional Pack) are available at an additional price of Rs 15,000
