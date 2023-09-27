Mahindra Bolero Neo prices hiked in India

Mahindra has increased the prices of the Bolero Neo SUV in India. The model is available in four variants with a sole diesel engine. Now, with the latest price revision, the Bolero starts at a price tag of Rs. 9.64 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo can be had in four variants – N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). All variants have received a standard price increment of Rs. 1,500. Mechanically, the three-row SUV is equipped with a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor is BS6 phase 2-compliant and is tuned to produce 100bhp and 260Nm of peak torque.

In other news, the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, a nine-seater iteration of the SUV is being evaluated for a possible Indian launch soon. It has been spotted on numerous occasions doing rounds across the country.

Listed below are the new variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Mahindra Bolero Neo:

Variants Ex-showroom price N4 Rs. 9.64 lakh N8 Rs. 10.16 lakh N10 Rs. 11.37 lakh N10 (O) Rs. 12.15 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo ₹ 9.64 Lakh Onwards

Mahindra | Mahindra Bolero Neo | Bolero Neo