Kia Seltos and Carens to get price hikes next month

The recently updated Kia Seltos and its three-row sibling, the Carens will get a price hike in October. Our sources have indicated that it will be up to 2 per cent and will spread out across the range. The prices of the Sonet range is expected to remain unchanged.

Among the duo, the Seltos got a major update in July in the form of a facelift. The facelift saw the Selto get exterior design updates, new cabin, upgraded feature list and a new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Kia recently crossed 50,000 units booking mark with the Seltos and at the same time also added two new top-spec ADAS enabled variants for the SUV. The Carens is expected to get all of these updates later this year, though it already has the option of the 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol.

Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Carens | Kia Carens