    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            Kia Seltos and Carens to get price hikes next month

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 26 September 2023,15:35 PM IST

            The recently updated Kia Seltos and its three-row sibling, the Carens will get a price hike in October. Our sources have indicated that it will be up to 2 per cent and will spread out across the range. The prices of the Sonet range is expected to remain unchanged. 

            Kia Seltos Left Rear Three Quarter

            Among the duo, the Seltos got a major update in July in the form of a facelift. The facelift saw the Selto get exterior design updates, new cabin, upgraded feature list and a new 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol engine. Kia recently crossed 50,000 units booking mark with the Seltos and at the same time also added two new top-spec ADAS enabled variants for the SUV.  The Carens is expected to get all of these updates later this year, though it already has the option of the 1.5-litre GDi turbo petrol.

            Kia Seltos
            Kia Seltos ₹ 10.90 Lakh Onwards
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos | Carens | Kia Carens

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Seltos and Carens to get price hikes next month

            Kia Seltos and Carens to get price hikes next month

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/26/2023 15:35:30

            The hike will be up to 2 per cent

            Mahindra Thar prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

            Mahindra Thar prices hiked by up to Rs. 43,500

            By Haji Chakralwale09/26/2023 14:45:42

            Mahindra, the Indian automaker has increased the prices of its most popular lifestyle off-roader, Thar in the country. The three-door SUV can be had in two variants across five colour options. And, with the latest price increment, the SUV has now become expensive by up to Rs. 43,500.

            Bentley Flying Spur launched in India at Rs. 5.25 crore

            Bentley Flying Spur launched in India at Rs. 5.25 crore

            By Haji Chakralwale09/25/2023 17:12:49

            Bentley, the luxury car marque has launched its all-new sedan, the Flying Spur in the country at a price tag of Rs. 5.25 crore (ex-showroom). The model is on sale in the country via the official partner of Bentley, the Exclusive Motors.

            Toyota Rumnion CNG bookings on hold due to high demand

            Toyota Rumnion CNG bookings on hold due to high demand

            By CarTrade Editorial Team09/24/2023 11:29:28

            Petrol versions are still available for booking

            BMW iX1 teased ahead of India launch

            BMW iX1 teased ahead of India launch

            By Desirazu Venkat09/23/2023 07:51:24

            Lowest price EV from BMW in India

            Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            Hyundai i20 N Line facelift launched in India at Rs. 9.99 lakh

            By Haji Chakralwale09/22/2023 14:44:21

            Hyundai India has launched the i20 N Line facelift in the country at a starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance hatchback is available in two variants N6 and N8 across seven colour options.

            Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

            Mahindra XUV700 gets a price hike

            By Desirazu Venkat09/21/2023 16:14:26

            XUV700 prices have been hiked across the range

            Featured Cars

            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Exter

            Hyundai Exter

            ₹ 6.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.47 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 10.98 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.29 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lexus LM

            Lexus LM

            ₹ 1.50 - 1.80 Crore

            Expected launch - Sep, 2023
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 22.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

            ₹ 10.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Harrier Facelift

            Tata Harrier Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Tata Safari Facelift

            Tata Safari Facelift

            ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2023
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Tata Punch EV

            Tata Punch EV

            ₹ 9.50 - 12.50 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2023
            Audi New A3

            Audi New A3

            ₹ 39.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2023
            Hyundai i20 N Line

            Hyundai i20 N Line

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen C3 Aircross

            Citroen C3 Aircross

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

            ₹ 1.39 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon EV

            Tata Nexon EV

            ₹ 14.74 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.10 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars