            Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 Grand Edition launched at Rs. 4 crore

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 27 September 2023,14:45 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz India has launched a special edition called ‘Grand Edition’ of the AMG G 63 in India at a price tag of Rs. 4 crore (ex-showroom). Only 25 units will be sold here in India with deliveries scheduled to commence in Q1 of 2024.

            The AMG G 63 Grand Edition is finished in an exclusive Manufaktur Night Black Magno paint scheme with gold accents. Moreover, the SUV sports an AMG logo and a Mercedes star finished in Kalahari Gold Magno colour. Other design highlights include 22-inch AMG forged multi-spoke alloy wheels, gold garnish on front and rear bumpers, door panels, ORVMs, and front skid plate. 

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class Dashboard

            Inside the cabin, the G 63 special edition gets an all-black with gold accent theme. The upholstery is finished in G Manufaktur Black Nappa leather with gold stitching. Further, the black and gold combinations can be seen on door panels, seat backrests, and floor mats. 

            Mercedes-Benz G-Class Left Rear Three Quarter

            Mechanically, the G 63 Grand Edition is equipped with a 4-litre V8 petrol engine tuned to produce 578bhp and 850Nm of peak torque. With this performance, the SUV can sprint from zero to 100kmph in just 4.5 seconds. The power is sent to all four wheels with an electronically limited top speed of 220kmph.

