Land Rover to launch second-gen Discovery Sport in India on 13 February

Aditya Nadkarni Monday 27 January 2020, 13:48 PM

The next-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport will be launched in India on 13 February. Unveiled in May last year, it will be the second model to be launched in 2020 after the new-gen Evoque. Upon launch, the new Discovery Sport will rival against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class, Volvo XC60 , BMW X3 and the Audi Q5 .

The second-generation Land Rover Discovery Sport has received a comprehensive update. Exterior highlights of the model include a new front and rear bumper, new headlamps with dynamic turn indicators, refreshed LED tail lights, reworked grille and a blacked-out rear number plate recess.

New Land Rover Discovery Sport interior

Inside, the new Discovery Sport from Land Rover is expected to come equipped with an array of features such as the 12.3-inch digital instrument console, 10.25-inch TouchPro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, touchscreen system for the air-condition controls, multi-touch gestures and voice control.