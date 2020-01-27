Nikhil Puthran Monday 27 January 2020, 14:12 PM

Maruti Suzuki introduced the BS6 compliant version of the Alto in India in April 2019. This time around, Maruti Suzuki has introduced the S-CNG variant in the BS6 compliant Alto hatchback. The BS6 Alto S-CNG is available in LXi and LXi (O) variants at ex-showroom Delhi prices of Rs 4,32,700 and Rs 4,36,300, respectively.

Mechanically, the Alto S-CNG continues to be powered by a 796cc petrol engine which is mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The vehicle is equipped with dual-interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system for efficient and enhanced drivability across all terrains. The company claims that the S-CNG variant returns a fuel efficiency figure of 31.59 km/kg.

Speaking about the Alto BS6 S-CNG, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we continuously strive to offer products that are technologically advanced and environment-friendly. With the introduction of Alto BS6 S-CNG, we reinforce our efforts towards sustainable green mobility. The Alto BS6 S-CNG is designed to deliver optimum performance, safety, engine durability, convenience, and mileage. Maruti Suzuki’s large portfolio of green vehicles is a testimony of its commitment towards environment. We are encouraged with wide acceptance of S-CNG technology by our customers.”