Kia to launch updated Seltos and Sonet in India in May 2021

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 27 April 2021, 19:30 PM

Kia introduces a new brand logo in India today. The updated versions of the Kia Seltos and the Sonet will be the first ones to feature a revised brand logo. Both the vehicles will be launched in the country in the first week of May 2021.

The updated Kia Seltos will receive new AI voice commands, along with features like remote engine start, premium beige fabric seats, automatic climate control, electric sunroof, and more. Additionally, the lower variants now get safety equipment such as ESC, HAC, VSM, BA, and more. To learn more about variant-specific features, click here. On the other hand, the Sonet sub-four metre SUV will get updates in the form of new features, voice commands, and the addition of two new variants.

The South Korean vehicle manufacturer, has changed its name from Kia Motors India to Kia India. To address the long waiting period and fasten delivery timelines, the company will soon commence the operation of a third shift at the Anantapur facility in India. Apart from the updated Seltos and Sonet, the brand will also launch an all-new model in early 2022. Kia will be working on expanding its network to 360 touch-points in 218 cities by the end of the year.