Tata Motors discontinues Victory Yellow colour for Tiago

Aditya Nadkarni Wednesday 28 April 2021, 16:31 PM

The Tata Tiago has received a revision to its colour palette, and the company has now discontinued the Victory Yellow colour that was offered on the model. Last month, the brand replaced the Tectonic Blue shade with a new Arizona Blue paintjob.

The Tata Tiago is now available in five colours that include Arizona Blue, Pearlescent White, Daytona Grey, Pure Silver, and Flame Red. The Tata Tiago is offered in xx variants that include XE, XT, XZ, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus dual-tone.

Tata Tiago Arizona Blue colour

Powertrain options on the Tata Tiago are limited to a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp and 113Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual unit or an AMT unit. The company is also working on the CNG variant of the hatchback, spy images of which have already surfaced on the web.