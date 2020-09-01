Shell lubricants partners with Hoopy to offer zero-contact doorstep two-wheeler servicing

Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 01 September 2020, 18:43 PM

Shell Lubricants has partnered with Hoopy to introduce contactless, easily accessible and reliable two-wheeler doorstep servicing in India. The concept of the service arose out of the need to create a steady source of income for the mechanic community, impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic while also creating a safe and trusted service for consumers.

Shell and Hoopy, as partners, are keen to help with the safe recovery of the mechanic community as they gradually return to their workspace. In the coming days, the partnership will be focused on training and generating business for up to 5,000 mechanics, with an aim to support them in overcoming adversities that have risen due to the pandemic's impact on their livelihoods. This would help in creating a community of empowered, self-sustaining mechanics equipped with the latest know-how from experts in the automotive industry. The partnership and programme will also ensure a steady business flow for mechanics with the possibility of making 30-40 per cent higher income than they would in garages.

In this new normal, more customers are demanding contactless services while also ensuring affordability. The collaboration aims to offer a convenient option to avail economical services on a technology-driven platform where they can make bookings, track service request journeys on a real-time basis, and pay on the app and website, hassle-free from the comfort of their homes.

Speaking about the initiative, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “During the thousands of virtual interactions that we have had with two-wheeler mechanics over the past few months, we realized that footfalls to their business and hence, their income itself has become very inconsistent. Many of them urged us to do something in this regard and this is an idea that stuck with us, an initiative to not just create better livelihood opportunities for them, but also to create greater self-reliance amongst them.”

Adding to it, Shashank Dubey, Co-founder, and COO, Hoopy said, “We are thrilled to have Shell as our exclusive expansion and lubricant partner. Shell is synonymous with trust and quality, and this collaboration will enable us to deliver a much-desired combination of convenience, care, and quality to people’s doorstep in these trying times. Our partnership will set a benchmark for how customers can enjoy a safe and high-quality two-wheeler servicing experience amidst COVID-19.”