Nikhil Puthran Tuesday 28 July 2020, 18:59 PM

The country largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki revealed that one out of every two cars sold in the country has witnessed spike in digital enquiries to over 45 per cent during the lockdown months. This was only 13 per cent in the FY’19 and five per cent in FY’18. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director for Sales and Marketing, Maruti Suzuki, revealed PTI that the company has already digitised as many as 21 of the 26 touch points in a car purchase journey, including documentation and payments.

The company claims to offer one of a kind finance marketplace on digital that assists a customer in the car buying process by providing digital easy finance. In the next six months, the company plans to offer the industry-first fully digital easy financing options. However, Srivastava also noted that certain touch points such as final delivery and test drives cannot be digitised. He further added, “We are currently looking at a ‘phigital’ approach wherein we seamlessly blend the limited physical touch points with the maximum touch-points so that we strike a balance between digital interface and actual dealership showrooms.”

To provide a personalised experience to customers, the company has set up a content management system. Depending on digital signals, the Maruti Suzuki sends out personalised communication to each customer to provide a good car buying experience. On the digital platform ensures that Maruti Suzuki can stay connected with their customer throughout the year. Moreover, the company is also working on creating a mobile-first content for the digital as that is the preferred device for internet browsing.

Source: TOI