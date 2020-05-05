Kia Sonet compact SUV will be launched in the 2020 festival season

Desirazu Venkat Tuesday 05 May 2020, 17:49 PM

The Kia Sonet SUV will be launched in India during the Diwali period. This is Kia’s third offering for the Indian car market and will be their entry into the sub-4 metre SUV segment. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of this year and Kia aims to sell around 70,000 units a year.

The Sonet is Kia’s rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV300 , Nissan Magnite and of course the Hyundai Venue .



Engine options are expected to include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre GDI petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. These are the same engine options available on the Hyundai Venue which means that the 1.0-litre GDI unit will also get a seven-speed DCT.The Sonet compact SUV was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and features all the hallmarks of the latest Kia SUV design language. Leaked photos of the interior reveal a dual tone setup with the highlight being a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, making it the largest in the segment when launched.