BS6 Datsun GO and GO Plus to get two new safety features as standard

Nikhil Puthran Monday 04 May 2020, 20:34 PM

Datsun ’s five and seven-seat models, the GO and the GO+, respectively, will soon be available with a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine option. The updated model gets two new safety features across all variants like speed sensing door locks, and it also complies with side crash and pedestrian protection regulation. The new features are in addition to standard features like central locking, rear parking assist sensors, front airbags, driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, ABS with EBD and brake assist.

The BS6 compliant Datsun GO and GO+ will be available in seven variants – D, A, A(O), T, T(O), T CVT, T(O) CVT. The 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual generates 67bhp at 5,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,000rpm. The CVT version produces 76bhp at 6,000rpm and 104Nm at 4,400rpm. The Go+ MT has an efficiency of 19.02kmpl while the Go+ CVT returns 18.57kmpl.

Datsun will announce the prices for the BS6 version of the GO and the GO+ soon.