2021 Renault Kwid launched in India; prices start at Rs 4.06 lakh

Renault India has updated the Kwid hatchback for the current year. The 2021 Renault Kwid range is now priced at Rs 4.06 lakh (ex-showroom). The refreshed budget hatchback is offered in 0.8-litre as well as in 1.0-litre petrol engines in both manual and AMT gearbox.

As a part of the update, the Renault Kwid will get dual front airbags as standard. It will continue to be offered in the top-spec Climber Edition that now boasts features such as a dual-tone exterior with a black roof and orange accents. The ORVMs are now electrically adjustable whereas the IRVM now gets day and night function.

Besides this, the powertrain options on the Kwid remains unchanged. The 0.8-litre petrol engine is tuned to produce 53bhp and 72Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre petrol offering generates 67bhp and 91Nm of peak torque. While a five-speed manual transmission is common for both engines, the latter also has an option for an AMT unit.

Renault India has also announced special offers from 1 September to 10 September, 2021 for prospective customers in Maharashtra, Goa, and Gujarat. These benefits are in the form of cash discount and loyalty bonus.

