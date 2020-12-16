Kia sells 1,00,000 units of its connected cars

Jay Shah Wednesday 16 December 2020, 20:53 PM

Kia has announced the milestone landmark of 1,00,000 unit sales of its connected cars. The term connected cars essentially mean the top-spec trim of the Kia vehicles which are offered with the company's latest UVO Connect technology.

Kia states that over 55 per cent of the total cars retailed by them are equipped with UVO connect technology. The top-selling car variant is the Seltos GTX Plus DCT 1.4-litre turbo petrol which has contributed to almost 15 per cent of the total connected car sales in the country. The company further goes on to say that one out of two Kia cars sold in India is a connected car.

Commenting on the technology superiority, Mr Kookhyun Shim, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Kia Motors India said, “For today’s internet-savvy generation, a car should be their extension in every aspect including connectivity which can ease mobility. Our advanced UVO connect technology is a breakthrough effort in this direction which integrates smart devices with our cars for enabling a seamless, safer and memorable drive experience. Technology has always been at the focal point since our maiden launch in the country and we are elated to achieve one more milestone in car connectivity.”

Talking more of the connected tech offered by the South Korean car manufacturer, UVO Connect comes with three-year free subscription for its customers giving a connected car experience by linking one’s smartphone / smartwatch to the car’s infotainment system allowing to use a variety of smart features like calling, weather information, cricket score, media control, and navigation control out of a total 57 of them. Some of the safety features onboard includes remote engine start/stop, auto collision notification, live car tracking and stolen vehicle immobilisation.