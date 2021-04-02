Kia Motors India to discontinue select variants of Seltos and Sonet

Aditya Nadkarni Friday 02 April 2021, 12:42 PM

Select variants of the Kia Sonet and Seltos will soon be discontinued. A recent circular shared by the brand to dealerships reveal that bookings for these select variants will be stopped with immediate effect.

Kia Sonet and Seltos variant rationalisation

Based on the image shared above, the HTK Plus 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT variant and HTK Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Sonet, as well as the HTX Plus 1.5-litre diesel AT variant of the Seltos will be discontinued in the mid of April. Bookings made the aforementioned variants up to 31 March, 2021, will be honoured by Kia.

Kia Motors India aims to stop the production of these variants with effect from 1 May, 2021. An updated list of the variants of the Seltos and Sonet is expected to be shared soon. The move is a part of the brand’s plans to rationalise variants for both the models.

