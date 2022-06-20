  • location
            Mahindra XUV300 gets a new alloy wheel design

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 20 June 2022,17:58 PM IST

            Mahindra introduced the XUV300 in India in February 2019. Since then, the compact SUV has received many updates, like an AMT gearbox for the petrol unit. However, the XUV300 has continued with the same styling for over three years. Now this time around, the Mahindra XUV300 gets a new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. 

            The dual-one swirl-type design of the alloys offered in the W8 and W8 (O) variants has been swapped for a single-tone multi-spoke silver finish design. Although these are very different from the ones offered earlier, they lend the XUV300 a fresh look.

            In other news, Mahindra is rumoured to be working on a sporty version of the XUV300. Showcased earlier at the Auto Expo 2020, the Indian carmaker is likely to tune the existing 1.2-litre petrol engine to give an increased output of 128bhp. A recently leaked document also suggested that the Mahindra XUV300 Sportz will be offered solely with a six-speed manual transmission. 

            Mahindra | Mahindra XUV300 | XUV300

