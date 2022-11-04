Toyota Innova Hycross teased again; India debut on 25 November

Earlier this week, Toyota confirmed the unveiling of the all-new Innova Hycross for the Indian market on 25 November, 2022. The automaker has now released a new teaser picture of the upcoming MPV.

The new teaser picture shows a silhouette of the Innova Hycross, including its strong beltline, sharp creases on the bonnet, and model designation below the outside mirrors. Other highlights revealed in the previous teaser disclosed a new radiator grille and new headlights with integrated daytime running lights. It will also come with a panoramic sunroof. Meanwhile, the MPV will sit atop a modern monocoque architecture, which is likely to be a version of Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA).

The highlight of the Innova Hycross will be the new petrol-hybrid powertrain with an e-CVT transmission. It may consist of either a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol engine and a small battery pack with an electric motor. The MPV could also come equipped with all-wheel drive.

Toyota Innova Hycross ₹ 18.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated Price

