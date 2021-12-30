  • Type your location
      New Kia Carens bookings to open on 14 January 2021; launch likely soon

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Thursday 30 December 2021,19:00 PM IST

      Kia India unveiled the all-new Carens MPV in the country earlier this year, ahead of its launch that is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2021. Now, the company has announced that bookings for the model will commence next month.

      Bookings for the 2022 Kia Carens MPV, as revealed on the brand’s social media platforms, will commence on 14 January. The carmaker has not revealed the booking amount or the variant details as yet. What we do know though, is that the fourth product from Kia will be available in seven colours such as Imperial Blue, Moss Brown, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, and Glacier White Pearl.

      Under the hood, the upcoming Kia Carens is expected to be offered with a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. Transmission options too are likely to be carried over from the Seltos, including six-speed manual and automatic units, as well as a seven-speed DCT unit.

      Feature highlights of the Kia Carens will include a new tiger-face design, all LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome inserts, an electric sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, drive modes, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and 64 colour ambient lighting. 

      All Popular Cars