Jaguar Land Rover India to launch I-Pace in Q1 2021

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 20 October 2020, 17:22 PM

The Jaguar I-Pace will be launched in India in the first quarter of 2021. The development was confirmed by Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director of JLR India during the launch of the Defender in the country earlier this month.

Dimension-wise, the Jaguar I-Pace measures 4,682mm in length, 1,566mm in height, and 2,011mm in width, while the wheelbase is rated at 2,990mm. The all-electric SUV tips the scales at 2,208kgs (unladen).

At the heart of the Jaguar I-Pace will be a 90 kWh battery and two electric motors, capable of producing a combined power output of 394bhp and 696Nm of torque. The model can sprint to 100kmph from a standstill in 4.8 seconds, up to a top speed of 200kmph. The I-Pace is claimed to return a range of 470 kilometres (WLTP rated) under a single charge.

The Jaguar I-Pace will be offered in three variants that include S, SE, and HSE. Customers will be able to choose from 12 colours including Fuji White, Caldera Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Indus Silver, Firenze Red, Caesium Blue, Borasco Grey, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Farallon Pearl Black, and Aruba.