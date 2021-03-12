Isuzu Motors India opens a new service facility in Mumbai

Santosh Nair Friday 12 March 2021, 14:57 PM

Isuzu Motors India has inaugurated a new full-fledged service centre under JMD Isuzu in Navi Mumbai. Isuzu India has been enhancing its sales and service operations across India and JMD has been one of the key dealer partners for Isuzu in Maharashtra.

The new service centre that’s located in Nerul is spread across an area of 13,900 square feet. It is well-equipped with modern tools, has seven service bays, a paint booth, and skilled technicians to offer seamless service support to all Isuzu customers in the region. JMD has been representing Isuzu in Mumbai for over six years thanks to a modern showroom in Sanpada.

Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, VP - Service and Customer Relations, External Affairs and PR, said, “We have always remained committed to delivering the right level of service to all our customers. We keep ‘customer delight’ at the core of our service operations, and work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our dealer partners. I wish to appreciate the efforts of the JMD Isuzu team for their continuous support in ensuring customer satisfaction.”