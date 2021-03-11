Lamborghini begins deliveries of Urus Pearl Capsule design edition in India

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 11 March 2021, 23:47 PM

Lamborghini has commenced deliveries of the Urus Pearl Capsule design edition in the country. The Pearl Capsule edition is the first exclusive customisation option created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department in Italy for the Urus. The first unit for India, finished in a shade of Arancio Borealis, was recently delivered to its owner.

Under the hood, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition is powered by the same 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that is tuned to produce 650bhp and 850Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SUV can sprint from 0-100kmph in a mere 3.6 seconds. The model has a top speed of 305kmph.

Exterior highlights of the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition include a two-tone exterior paintjob, offered in three colours such as Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis, and Verde Mantis. These colours are combined with high gloss black elements including the roof, rear diffuser, and spoiler lip. Also on offer are matte-grey tailpipes and 23-inch high-gloss black rims with body colour accents.

Inside, the Lamborghini Urus Pearl Capsule design edition features a two-tone color combination with hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching, logo embroidery on the seat, as well as carbon fibre and black anodised aluminum details. Optional features on the model include fully electric seats with perforated Alcantara.