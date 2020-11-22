India-bound Jeep Compass facelift unveiled at Guangzhou Auto Show

Jay Shah Sunday 22 November 2020, 09:59 AM

Jeep has taken the wraps off the upcoming Compass facelift at the Guangzhou Auto Show in China. The SUV in the Chinese market finally receives the mid-life updates with significant interior and subtle exterior styling updates. These changes are likely to be made for the Indian-spec model on its arrival early next year.

While the car looks largely the same, the length and height of the Compass facelift have increased by a surprising 29mm and 17mm individually. The wheelbase, however, remains the same at 2636mm. Upfront, the Compass facelift is instantly recognisable with the retained seven box-like front grille finished in chrome. The headlamps look slimmer and wider integrating the LED DRLs. The front bumper is reworked with reshaped air inlets and a silver skid plate at the bottom. On the side, the changes are minimal with new design for alloy wheels and the prominent squared wheel arches with plastic cladding running end to end.

Jeep Compass Facelift Dashboard

The Compass facelift gets a total revamp with a two-tone interior theme in select variants, a new three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel and an all-digital 10.25-inch LCD instrument panel. The centre console now boasts of a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system with voice control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other highlights of the cabin include a new set of front seats and support for wireless smartphone charging.

Jeep-Compass Trailhawk

Also on display at the expo, is the facelift version of the Compass Trailhawk. The rugged model gets exclusive elements like a blacked-out front grille, red / black decal on the bonnet with trademark front tow hooks in the front bumper and increased ground clearance noticeable with the gap between the tyres and the body work.

On its India arrival, the Compass facelift is likely to continue with the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol and 2.0-litre Multijet diesel engine making 160bhp / 250Nm torque and 171bhp / 350Nm torque respectively. While the six-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, the petrol will be offered with a seven-speed DCT gearbox and the diesel will benefit from a nine-speed torque converter automatic in the all-wheel-drive configuration. The Jeep Compass facelift gets no mechanical upgrades overseas and continues to be powered by the 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission which is likely to make its way in the Indian-spec model as well.



