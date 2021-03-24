Hyundai Alcazar teased - Expected features

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 24 March 2021, 21:12 PM

Hyundai has released the design sketches of the Alcazar SUV ahead of the official unveiling of a production-ready model. The Alcazar is based on the Hyundai Creta , however, the upcoming SUV will get revised styling elements for freshness. The vehicle is expected to be introduced sometime later this year, the new SUV is likely to get more features as compared to the company’s popular seller, the Creta .

Based on the design sketches, the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat layout options. All three-row seats will offer adjustable headrest. The middle-row seats will additionally offer smart adjustment option for easy access to the last row of seats. Moreover, for added convenience the upcoming SUV is expected to offer cup holders in the third row along with the rooftop AC vents. The extended overall length might offer fairly decent amount of boot space even with the third-row seating in place.

Hyundai Alcazar interior sketch

Visually, the Hyundai Alcazar gets strong shoulder and character lines. The vehicle is expected to get a familiar fascia featuring the traditional Hyundai grille. The rear section features distinctive C-shaped taillamps connected by a bold chrome strip. Moreover, the SUV will get a silver-coloured faux skid plate, while the number plate will be boot-lid mounted. As for the interior, the vehicle will get a dual-tone back and beige theme, along with four-spoke steering wheel and a large touchscreen infotainment on the dashboard.

Mechanically, the upcoming seven-seat SUV is expected to be offered with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine options might include a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated, and a 1.4-litre turbo. The diesel option might be a 1.5-litre unit. The engines are expected to be offered in either six-speed manual or automatic combinations.