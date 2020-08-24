BS6 Honda Jazz variant features leaked

Nikhil Puthran Monday 24 August 2020, 17:30 PM

The BS6 Honda Jazz is due for launch in India soon. Ahead of its official launch, the variant details have been leaked. The upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz will be available in V, VX and ZX variants. The updated BS6 Jazz will offer new features as compared to the outgoing model. The new feature additions in the variants are as follows –

Jazz V

- LED DRLs

- High gloss black grille with chrome upper and lower accents

- Cruise control (Added to manual transmission; CVT already had it)

- Jack knife retractable key

- Flush fit rear parking sensors

- Chrome ring on steering wheel controls

Jazz VX

- LED DRLs

- Soft touch pad dashboard (assistant side)

- One push Start/Stop button with white and red illumination (Added to manual transmission; CVT already had it)

- Honda Smart Key System with Keyless remote (Added to manual transmission; CVT already had it)

- Cruise control (Added to manual transmission; CVT already had it)

- Flush fit rear parking sensors

- Chrome ring on steering wheel controls

Jazz ZX

- Electric sunroof with one-touch Open/Close function and auto reverse

- Advanced LED headlamps (in-line shell array) with integrated LED DRL/Position lamps

- Advanced LED front fog lamps

Bookings for the BS6 model commenced on 10 August against a token amount of Rs 21,000 at the Honda dealerships and Rs 5,000 on Honda’s online portal. As per the leaked data, the BS6 Honda Jazz is likely to be launched in India on 26 August. In terms of prices, the upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be priced from Rs 9.0 – Rs 10.0 lakh (ex-showroom).

Source: TBHP