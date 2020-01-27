BharatBenz unveils BS6 compliant range of vehicles for India

CarTrade Editorial Team Monday 27 January 2020, 17:32 PM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has unveiled its all-new range of BharatBenz vehicles for the India market. On display were over a dozen medium and heavy duty trucks, and buses updated inside and out. The new product portfolio, compliant with BSVI, is now available for pre-bookings and will be introduced depending on the fuel availability in each region. DICV has already begun receiving orders from customers.

The new BharatBenz range introduces numerous new features. The exteriors get a bold and solid styling and are equipped with a distinctive front grille with a bumper spoiler, giving the trucks a mighty look. The cabins are more comfortable, thanks to air-suspended seats. The vehicle comes with soft cruise control that helps drivers maintain a constant speed and thereby improves fuel efficiency. The instrument cluster will also have a gear-shift advisory, bringing more awareness to driving in the right gear.

Daimler’s new generation of CVs offers ‘ProfitTechnology+’, a package of technologies and features ensuring industry-leading fuel efficiency, safety, comfort and reliability. Key among the technologies showcased was Proserv, its customer service digital platform, and the new telematics solutions ‘Truckonnect’ and ‘Bus Connect’. These connectivity-enhancing services allow operators to track and analyse their vehicles in real-time. The benefits of this include improved fleet and fuel management, reduced running costs, increased utilization of assets and improved driver performance.

The BharatBenz trucks and buses will be powered by the OM926 engine and 4D34i. The key differentiator in technology will be the after-treatment systems used in the vehicles. BharatBenz trucks come with up to 6 years standard warranty and industry-best extended warranty up to 8 years. The trucks will have service intervals up to 20 per cent longer and will reduce maintenance cost significantly by up to six per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, “BharatBenz’s new CV range offers Indian customers the solution they need for the future, setting new benchmarks for medium and heavy-duty trucks with improved fuel efficiency, safety and connectivity. Going forward, we will move away from tonnage and focus on customised solutions for different applications.”