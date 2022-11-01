  • location
            Tata Punch base variant loses an important feature

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Saturday 29 October 2022,15:36 PM IST

            Tata has discreetly removed the idle engine start/stop feature from the Punch base variants. While this feature was standard across its trim levels, it is now exclusively offered in the top-spec Accomplished and Creative variants. It is to be noted that Tata Punch is available in four variants: Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative, along with Camo and Kaziranga special-edition models.

            The SUV has been a successful model for Tata, surpassing the one lakh unit sales mark within 10 months of its launch. Not only is the Punch a best-selling model for the brand, but it is also one of the highest-selling SUVs in its segment. Notably, Tata has sold more than 10,000 units of the Punch almost every month since its introduction in October 2021.

            Moreover, the SUV secured a five-star rating for adult occupants in the Global NCAP crash test. It also scored a four-star rating for child passengers.

            Powering the Tata Punch is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or five-speed AMT automatic transmission. This motor makes 84bhp and 113Nm of torque.

