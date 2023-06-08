BMW M2 launched in India at Rs. 98 lakh

German automaker, BMW, has launched the M2 coupe in India at a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The sports coupe can be had in a single, fully loaded variant and is brought to India via the CBU route in a limited number.

At the heart of the BMW M2 is a 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine that dishes out a whopping 447bhp of power and 550Nm of torque. This mill comes synced to an eight-speed torque converter as standard that sends power to the rear wheels. The manufacturer also offers a six-speed manual gearbox as part of the extensive list. The car can accelerate from zero to 100kmph in just over four seconds and can achieve an electronically limited top speed of 285kmph.

The sports coupe is offered in five exterior hues including Alpine White, Brooklyn Grey, Black Sapphire, Zandvoort Blue, and Toronto Red. The interior can be chosen from either a black or cognac interior theme with M Sport seats and aluminum highlights on the dashboard as standard.

Inside, the M2 hosts a list of features like a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen with smartphone connectivity. Moreover, it also gets a BMW head-up display, BMW iDrive with operating system 8, cruise control, and park assist.

Commenting on the launch, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “The all-new BMW M2 embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out. It builds on the brand’s tradition of ultra-sporty models with compact dimensions. The expressive looks of the all-new BMW M2 act as a clear signpost to sporty driving pleasure and stem primarily from its extremely powerful proportions. The car melds extraordinary speed with maximum control ensuring a smooth, dynamic drive no matter how far you push the limits.”

