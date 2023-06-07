Maruti Jimny launched in India at Rs. 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Jimny in India with prices starting from Rs. 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The five-door SUV is offered in two variants with a single powertrain option. To date, the manufacturer has already gathered over 30,000 bookings for the Jimny.

The exterior highlights of the Maruti Jimny are its extended wheelbase, straight pillars with an upright muscular bonnet, and a five-slot honeycomb mesh grille. Moreover, it also sports circular LED headlamps with a washer, fog lamps housed in the front bumper, 15-inch twin-spoke alloy wheels, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Inside, the SUV gets a rectangular black dashboard with a tall nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes equipped with a leather-wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, near-flat reclinable front seats, and circular AC vents. It still gets an old-school analogue dial with a boxy cabin.

Under the hood, the Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that dishes out 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. This mill comes paired with a five-speed manual or a four-speed torque converter that sends power to all four wheels via Maruti’s AllGrip Pro 4x4 system with a low-ratio gearbox.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Jimny:

Variant Price Zeta MT Rs. 12.74 lakh Alpha MT Rs. 13.69 lakh Alpha MT Dual Tone Rs. 13.85 lakh Zeta AT Rs. 13.94 lakh Alpha AT Rs. 14.89 lakh Alpha AT Dual Tone Rs. 15.05 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Jimny ₹ 12.74 Lakh Onwards

Maruti Suzuki | Maruti Suzuki Jimny | Jimny