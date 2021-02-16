BMW India launches X3 xDrive30i SportX variant at Rs 56.50 lakh

Aditya Nadkarni Tuesday 16 February 2021, 16:57 PM



The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX variant has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs 56.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was previously available in two variants, known as X3 30i Luxury Line and X3 20d Luxury Line.

Under the hood of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX is the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 248bhp and 350Nm of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. The model comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, enabling the SUV to sprint from 0-100kmph in 6.3 seconds.

BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX

BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX

Exterior highlights of the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX include the signature kidney grille design, Black High-Gloss elements across the body, LED headlamps with cornering function, LED fog lights, chrome-finished exhaust pipes, LED tail lights, aluminium roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, the BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX comes equipped with features such as Sport seats, Sport leather steering wheel, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with navigation, panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, automatic tail gate, rear view camera with Park Assist, a 205W music system, paddle shifters, as well as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.