2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour S at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the newest generation Dzire, the Tour S will cater to the fleet customers and is available in petrol and CNG variants.

The Tour S joins the brand’s other fleet offerings that include Tour M, Tour H3, Tour V, and Tour H1. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 89bhp in the petrol guise and 76bhp in its CNG version. The claimed fuel efficiency for both these models are 23.15kmpl and 32.12km/kg, respectively.

The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is available in Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver exterior shades and are equipped with a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a manual air conditioner, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Tour S:

Tour S Std (O) Petrol MT – Rs 6.51 lakh

Tour S Std (O) CNG MT – Rs 7.36 lakh

