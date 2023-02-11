  • location
    Type your location
    • Recently Viewed
        Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Saturday 11 February 2023,14:33 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour S at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the newest generation Dzire, the Tour S will cater to the fleet customers and is available in petrol and CNG variants.

            The Tour S joins the brand’s other fleet offerings that include Tour M, Tour H3, Tour V, and Tour H1. It is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which develops 89bhp in the petrol guise and 76bhp in its CNG version. The claimed fuel efficiency for both these models are 23.15kmpl and 32.12km/kg, respectively. 

            The Maruti Suzuki Tour S is available in Arctic White, Midnight Black, and Silky Silver exterior shades and are equipped with a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, a manual air conditioner, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX seat anchorages. 

            The following are the variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Maruti Suzuki Tour S:

            Tour S Std (O) Petrol MT – Rs 6.51 lakh

            Tour S Std (O) CNG MT – Rs 7.36 lakh

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire
            Maruti Suzuki Dzire ₹ 6.43 Lakh Onwards
            All Maruti Suzuki CarsUpcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars
            Maruti Suzuki | DZire | Maruti Suzuki Dzire

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            2023 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S launched in India at Rs 6.51 lakh

            By Jay Shah02/11/2023 14:33:26

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Tour S at a starting price of Rs 6.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the newest generation Dzire, the Tour S will cater to the fleet customers and is available in petrol and CNG variants.

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/10/2023 19:10:52

            Kia Seltos facelift to be launched in H2 of 2023

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            New Nissan MPV in the works

            By Jay Shah02/10/2023 13:25:08

            Renault-Nissan alliance will soon have a new model for India. This time, it will be a new MPV from Nissan that will essentially be the re-badged version of the Renault Triber that is already on sale in India since 2019.

            Jeep Club Edition range launched; limited units available

            Jeep Club Edition range launched; limited units available

            By Jay Shah02/09/2023 17:46:13

            Jeep India has launched the Meridian and Compass Club Editions at Rs 27.75 lakh and Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the special editions are positioned at the entry-level variants in their respective line-up and get a handful of cosmetic updates inside out.

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/09/2023 16:45:05

            Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Ertiga, and XL6 get a feature update

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/08/2023 18:17:27

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 price hike by Rs 1 lakh; gathers over 650 bookings

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            By Pawan Mudaliar02/07/2023 11:06:14

            BYD Atto 3 deliveries begin in India

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar

            Mahindra Thar

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            Mahindra Scorpio-N

            ₹ 12.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza

            ₹ 8.18 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 13.45 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Citroen eC3

            Citroen eC3

            ₹ 9.00 - 13.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Audi Q3 Sportback

            Audi Q3 Sportback

            ₹ 50.00 - 53.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Feb, 2023
            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            Toyota Innova Crysta 2023

            ₹ 19.00 - 24.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            Toyota Land Cruiser 2023

            ₹ 1.90 - 2.10 Crore

            Expected launch - Mar, 2023
            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            Mercedes-Benz EQE

            ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            Citroen sub-4-metre compact SUV

            ₹ 7.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Apr, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            Maruti Suzuki Jimny

            ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2023
            Renault Kiger

            Renault Kiger

            ₹ 6.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.68 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.84 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Triber

            Renault Triber

            ₹ 6.34 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Renault Kwid

            Renault Kwid

            ₹ 4.70 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars