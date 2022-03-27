  • location
      Jeep Meridian to be showcased next week

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Sunday 27 March 2022,16:35 PM IST

      American carmaker Jeep is all set to unveil its newest offering for the Indian market, the new Meridian on Tuesday, 29 March, 2022. This India-bound model will come with a diesel-only powertrain with a choice of manual and automatic gearbox options. That said, Jeep will commence the production of the SUV in Pune, Maharashtra in May this year.

      Being a seven-seat SUV, the Meridian will be larger in every dimension as compared to the Compass. Also, it will feature the familiar Jeep design language. Besides this, the automaker is expected to outfit the SUV with LED headlights, a 360-degree camera setup, a panoramic sunroof, and LED rear lights.

      On the inside, Jeep is likely to provide leather or leatherette upholstery with Meridian. Other features could include a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front ventilated seats, USB Type-C ports, a wireless charging pad, dual-zone temperature control, electronic parking brake, multiple airbags, and powered front seats.

      The India-bound Meridian will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. However, Jeep has not revealed the power output figure of this powertrain yet. Meanwhile, upon launch, the Meridian will compete against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, MG Gloster, and the Toyota Fortuner.

      Jeep Meridian
      Jeep Meridian ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh Estimated Price
      All Jeep CarsUpcoming Jeep Cars
      Jeep | Jeep Meridian | Meridian

      By Gajanan Kashikar03/27/2022 16:35:46

      All Popular Cars