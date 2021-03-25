Ford opens a new dealership in Goa

Aditya Nadkarni Thursday 25 March 2021, 14:50 PM

Ford India has inaugurated a new 3S dealership in Goa, known as Kings Ford. The facility has a fully-integrated infrastructure set-up to support sales, service, and spare needs. The new dealership will undertake the sale of all Ford models including the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour .

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “Introduction of Kings Ford demonstrates our commitment to delivering a differentiated ownership and brand experience to the people of Goa.”

Located at Survey No. 49/3A and 49/4, Castle Waddo, Off NH-17, Nagoa, Verna, South Goa, the dealership is spread over an area of 4,340 square feet, while the service facility measures 25,500 square feet, with 11 mechanical bays and eight body shop bays.