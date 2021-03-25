Ford opens a new dealership in Goa
Ford India has inaugurated a new 3S dealership in Goa, known as Kings Ford. The facility has a fully-integrated infrastructure set-up to support sales, service, and spare needs. The new dealership will undertake the sale of all Ford models including the Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport, and the Endeavour.
Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Raina, Executive Director, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford India, said, “Introduction of Kings Ford demonstrates our commitment to delivering a differentiated ownership and brand experience to the people of Goa.”
Located at Survey No. 49/3A and 49/4, Castle Waddo, Off NH-17, Nagoa, Verna, South Goa, the dealership is spread over an area of 4,340 square feet, while the service facility measures 25,500 square feet, with 11 mechanical bays and eight body shop bays.
