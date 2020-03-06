Ashok Leyland delivers BS6 compliant Modular Platform vehicles to customers in Bengaluru

Nikhil Puthran Friday 06 March 2020, 21:34 PM

Earlier this year Ashok Leyland seeded the first batch of BS6 compliant trucks to its customers in the Delhi-NCR region. In order to meet the BS6 emission standard, the company has developed the innovative iGen6 technology that claims to offer higher operating profits for customers. This time around, Ashok Leyland has delivered the first batch of vehicles built on its new modular platform with i-Gen6 BS6 technology to its customers at Bengaluru. The company claims that the modular platform is first of its kind in the Indian CV industry with multiple options of axle configuration, loading spans, cabins, suspensions, drivetrains on a single platform for a range of trucks, tippers, and tractors. This helps customers to configure vehicles based on their application and business needs.

It is believed that the Modular platform will enable customisation of the product which will help them in delivering better operational economics to its customers. The company has also worked on providing improved safety and comfort in the product. The aggregates have also been improved in this platform which will ensure higher reliability and durability. Moreover, these vehicles are reportedly supported by the next Gen i-alert fleet management system with remote diagnostics.

Speaking on the occasion, Anuj Kathuria, Chief Operating Officer, Ashok Leyland, said, “We are excited to introduce the innovative modular platform, which will help our customers to improve Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) including best in class operation and maintenance cost. The modular range can be customised to individual customer’s needs - load, terrain, application and operational requirements. We are introducing these vehicles much before the launch to establish product superiority and enable the customer to get the benefits of higher performance and productivity.”