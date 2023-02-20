2023 Tata Safari and Harrier bookings open

Tata Motors has officially started bookings for the 2023 Safari and Harrier before its launch. The manufacturer showcased the Red Dark Editions of the Harrier and Safari at the recently conducted Auto Expo 2023.

The updated SUVs come equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen that will replace the 8.8-inch unit along with a seven-inch fully digital driver’s display. It now gets over 200 voice commands in six languages, a 360-degree camera, and six airbags. There are no specific changes in the exterior.

On the safety front, the SUVs will be offered with ADAS tech with as many as 10 safety features including forward and rear collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, lane departure warning, blind spot detection, lane change alert, door open alert, and rear cross-traffic alert.

At the heart of the 2023 Safari and Harrier will be a BS6 Phase-2 Compliant 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine churning 168bhp and 350Nm of torque. It will carry the same transmission as its predecessor.

We expect the manufacturer to launch the updated SUVs soon in India.

Tata Harrier Facelift ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 Lakh Estimated Price

