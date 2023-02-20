New Hyundai Verna design sketches revealed

Hyundai India has revealed the first design sketches of the new Verna. Slated to be launched in India on 21 March, the bookings for the new generation Verna have commenced for Rs 25,000.

The new Verna adopts the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language with a large single-piece bumper-mounted front grille. The headlamps are LED clusters and the daytime running lights extend across the width of the bonnet. Towards the side, the aggressive and sharp-looking cuts and creases along with the 3D pattern on the C-pillar remind one of the elder siblings, Tucson.

While the rear has not been revealed, the design sketch reveals the wraparound LED tail lamps. The tail lamps will most likely be adjoined by an illuminated light stripe. While the details of the interior are scarce, the Verna will get a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster.

Under the bonnet, the new Verna will be powered by 1.5-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mills. While a six-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, the former will get a CVT unit while the latter will be offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Upon launch, the Verna will go up against the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Skoda Slavia, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

