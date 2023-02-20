Tata Nexon, Harrier, and Safari Red Dark editions teased

Tata Motors is currently working on the Red Dark editions of the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari and has recently dropped hints about the same. The Red Dark edition of the Safari and Harrier were already showcased at the Tata Pavilion at the conducted Auto Expo 2023. The brand has now revealed a set of teasers that clues the silhouette of the SUVs, hinting that a launch will take place very soon.

On the inside, as seen at the Auto Expo 2023, the Red Dark edition gets red grab handles, features a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera, and several safety features as part of the ADAS suite. Apart from this, the seats are now draped in red leatherette upholstery.

Outside, the SUVs get an all-black exterior hue with contrasting red accents on the front grille and brake caliper. Moreover, the alloys are done in charcoal black and the front fenders get Dark Edition badging with red surrounds. Apart from this, the Safari and Harrier remain identical to the standard variant.

Mechanically, there will be no changes in the powertrains of these vehicles. But now, these SUVs will come with the updated BS6 Phase 2-compliant diesel engines to meet the new emission norms.

