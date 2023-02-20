Tata Motors partners with Uber to deliver 25,000 Xpres-T EVs

Tata Motors today signed an MoU with Uber to provide 25,000 Xpres-T EVs for the premium cab fleet. Under this joint venture, the Indian carmaker will be aiding Uber in their services across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. Tata will begin the deliveries of the EVs to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

Tata Motors launched the ‘XPRES’ brand exclusively for fleet customers in July 2021. The Xpres-T, based on Tigor EV, is the first vehicle under this sub-brand. Mechanically, the electric sedan comes with two ARAI-certified range options – 315km and 277km. The vehicle can be charged from zero to 80 per cent in around 110 minutes. The Xpres-T EVs comes equipped with features like dual airbags, ABS, EBD, automatic climate control, single-speed automatic transmission, and more.

Speaking at the MoU signing, Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India’s leading ridesharing platform. Offering customers our environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber’s Premium Category service will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing. The Xpres-T EV is a very attractive option both for customers and operators. While enhanced safety, silent and premium in-cabin experience provides the customers with a relaxed ride, the fast charging solution, driving comfort and cost-effectiveness of the EV makes it an attractive business proposition for our fleet partners.'

