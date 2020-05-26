Skoda Rapid BS6 1.0 TSI launched in India at Rs 7.49 lakh

Bilal Firfiray Tuesday 26 May 2020, 16:37 PM

The Skoda Rapid 1.0-litre TSI is launched in India. The BS6 compliant sedan is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available across five variants – Active, Ambition, Style, Onyx and Monte Carlo.



Powering the BS6 Rapid is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which also does duties in the recently revealed Volkswagen Polo and Vento . It produces 109bhp at 5000rpm and 175Nm at 1750rpm and is mated either to a five-speed manual or a dual-clutch automatic. Appearance-wise, there’s not much differentiating the new BS6 Rapid compared to the older model. In terms of features, the equipment is carried forward as well. The BS6 Rapid 1.0 rivals against the likes of the Honda City , Maruti Suzuki Ciaz , Hyundai Verna and the Volkswagen Vento .