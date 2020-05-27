Mercedes-AMG launches C63 Coupe in India at Rs 1.33 crore
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe has been launched in India, priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom, all India). The model has been launched along with the debut of the new Mercedes-AMG GT R.
Under the hood, the C63 Coupe from Mercedes-AMG is propelled by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine producing 469bhp and 650Nm of torque. Paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission, the model can sprint from 0-100kmph in just four seconds.
The Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe features an updated design compared to its predecessor, including a new Panamericana grille, redesigned LED headlamps, larger air intakes, flared fenders, LED tail lights, lip spoiler, rear bumper with a blacked-out diffuser and a quad exhaust setup. Also on offer are and 19-inch and 20-inch blacked-out alloy wheels at the front and rear respectively.
Inside, the new Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe comes equipped with bucket seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, carbon fibre inserts, 12.3-inch fully digital instrument console and AMG Ride Control. Also on offer are six drive modes including Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus, Race, and Individual.
