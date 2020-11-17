New Volkswagen Taigun officially listed on company's website

Jay Shah Tuesday 17 November 2020, 21:44 PM

Volkswagen has officially listed the Taigun on its Indian website. The mid-size SUV - Taigun will be German car manufacturer’s third SUV addition under the ‘India 2.0’ project and was previously showcased early in February this year. It will conjoin the VW SUV lineup comprising of the T-Roc and Tiguan AllSpace which were also launched earlier this year.

Volkswagen-Taigun

The Taigun will be based on the re-engineered MQB A0-IN platform which has been specifically tuned to meet Indian needs. Visually, the India-spec Taigun shares much of its design cues with the international-spec T-Cross. Upfront, The SUV gets a square-shaped LED headlight with integrated LED DRLs connected with a two slat chrome grille. The bumper looks busy with blacked-out wide air vents and fog lights with a silver bash plate at the bottom. On the side is the black cladding for the wheel arches with 17-inch diamond-cut alloys. The roof rails and graphic design near the quarter glass panel add to the overall appearance of the car. The rear of the Taigun looks alluring with the eye-catching LED tail lamps running across the boot line with the Volkswagen emblem on the centre.

On the inside, the Taigun is expected to come fitted with a digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, multi-functional steering wheel, touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The engine is expected to develop 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque and is likely to be paired to a manual and a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Upon arrival next year, the Taigun will compete against the Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Tata Harrier , MG Hector and the forthcoming Jeep Compass facelift. As per Volkswagen, the Taigun will be manufactured in the country with over 90 percent localised parts and will be powered by the 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol motor with cylinder deactivation technology.