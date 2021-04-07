Mobility Outlook is India's first dedicated website on mobility sector

Nikhil Puthran Wednesday 07 April 2021, 21:44 PM

Mobility Outlook, introduces itself as India’s first dedicated platform that offers a holistic perspective of the mobility sector. This includes automotive to aviation, waterways to maritime, and every other future form of mobility. The online platform was digitally launched in the presence of renowned leaders from the mobility industry, including Dr V Sumantran, Chairman, Celeries Technologies; Rashmi Urdhwareshe, President, SAEIndia, Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI; Vinay Sanghi, Founder and CEO, CarTrade Group; Banwari Lal Sharma, CEO, CarWale and Deepangshu Dev Sarmah, Editor, Mobility Outlook.

Mobility Outlook publishes news, views, analysis, research papers, insights and interviews to emerge as a one-stop destination for anything and everything in the mobility space. The digital platform will address the professionals in the mobility sector, as well as researchers, government authorities, libraries, and students.

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Sanghi said, “The core objective is to create a digital ecosystem for all the stakeholders in the mobility sector right from the consumers to the decision-makers. Having understood the high demand for good content in the B2B space, we are striving to serve the mobility industry in the most comprehensive and convenient way possible by offering our readers relevant news, insights, and knowledge on a real-time basis through our platform.”

The launch was followed by a discussion with the dignitaries present on “Transitioning to sustainable mobility – India’s role”. The industry leaders emphasised the need to re-think and learn from different modes of transport models globally. Dr Sumantran pointed out that different societies in the world have started realising to share carbon footprints, greenhouse gas emission, shared real-estate, and infrastructure. Convergence is the need of the hour and therefore there is a need to think about mobility as a solution and not just the car.

Dilip Chenoy, highlighted on the two aspects, he stated, “First is, we have found alternate ways to work. The need for certain types of transportation to Go to work is being looked at. Second, the whole transportation era of transporting goods and services has seen a lot of new innovations during the pandemic. Also, shared mobility will be the way forward.”

Rashmi Urdhwareshe has pointed out towards technology and economics being critical enablers. Factors such as new infrastructure, maintenance, and utilisation of existing infrastructure will play a key role. She added, “We should also look at the different concepts that have been talked about in different parts of the world. We should be mindful of the consumption of energy, when we talk about mobility. Good energy management is the need of the hour. A clear roadmap should be planned for the next 10 years for developing sustainable solutions.”