Citroen C5 Aircross launched in India at Rs 29.90 lakh

Jay Shah Wednesday 07 April 2021, 16:32 PM

Citroen has launched the much-awaited C5 Aircross in India with a starting price of Rs 29.90 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The mid-size SUV is offered in two variants and seven exterior shades. The French carmaker had already commenced the bookings from 1 March for an amount of Rs 50,000 and customers in over 50 cities can buy the Aircross online.

The C5 Aircross has a unique and distinct exterior design with split front grille and headlight units. The upper portion holds the LED DRLs surrounded by chrome borders while the lower portion houses the LED headlamps, front parking sensors, side air vents, minuscule fog lamps, and the rectangular cut-outs which can be found scattered at several places inside out. At the side, the Aircross features roof rails, a floating roof, and C-shaped chrome outline for the windows. The 18-inch swirl-shaped alloy wheels are surrounded by wheel arches with thick plastic cladding running fore and aft the lower body. The rectangular-shaped LED tail lamps occupy a raised position at the rear. Other highlights include a roof-mounted spoiler, vents at the side, parking sensors, and plastic cladding at the bottom with non-functional chrome exhaust tailpipes.

The talking point of the C5’s cabin are the three independent second-row seats with recline and flat-fold function. Other highlights include an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, LED mood lighting, dual-zone climate control, and electrically adjustable driver seat.

The premium SUV also scores well on active and passive safety features. There is a blind spot monitoring system, hill descent and hill start assist, coffee break alert, six airbags, electric parking brake, and park assist with automated steering for parallel or bay parking.

The powertrain is where Citroen does not offer many options. A 2.0-litre diesel engine with a power output of 174bhp and 400Nm torque mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive is standard across the range. However, one does get paddle shifters and four grip modes – standard, snow, all-terrain, and sand.