Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic+ bookings open; price leaked

Mercedes-Benz India will launch the locally assembled EQS 580 in the country on 30 September. Ahead of the price announcement, the German brand has commenced bookings for its flagship EV sedan for an amount of Rs 25 lakh.

We have also learned that the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic will be introduced with a price tag of Rs 1.70 crore (ex-showroom). Last month, the carmaker introduced the performance-oriented variant of the model, called the EQS AMG 53 4Matic+.

Propelling the Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 will be a 107.8kWh battery pack that generates 516bhp and 885Nm of torque. The model, which sends power to all four wheels via the all-wheel-drive system, is said to sprint from 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds. The company claims a range of up to 700 km on a single charge.

Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS ₹ 2.45 Crore Onwards

Mercedes-Benz | AMG EQS | Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS