LHD Skoda Kushaq production begins in India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) has announced the Start of Production (SoP) of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) version of the Kushaq mid-size SUV. The first model to be launched in the country under the Group’s India 2.0 project, the Kushaq will soon be exported to global markets.

Back in February, SAVWIPL began exporting the Volkswagen Taigun, the first in the range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN platform. The group surpassed the 15 lakh units production milestone at its manufacturing facilities in Pune and Aurangabad, India.

Commenting on the occasion, Piyush Arora, Managing Director, SAVWIPL, said, “Since its world premiere in India last year, the Skoda Kushaq has created a strong market presence and contributed significantly to the success of the brand and the group in India. This world-class SUV, which will soon be heading to international markets, will showcase India’s manufacturing excellence on a global stage. With each new model we export, we are inching closer to our aim of making India an export hub for the VW group globally. With its exceptional design, build quality, and performance, we are confident the Kushaq will enjoy phenomenal success in other markets, as well.”

