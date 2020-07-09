Mercedes-Benz unveils second-generation MBUX infotainment system

Nikhil Puthran Thursday 09 July 2020, 18:42 PM

Mercedes Benz has revealed the second-generation MBUX infotainment system ahead of its official debut in the new-generation 2021 S-Class. The new model will get up to three touchscreens at the rear with a variety of control options such as MBUX Interior Assist or the voice control assistant ‘Hey Mercedes’. The upcoming new S-Class will get up to five large screens with optional OLED technology and haptic feedback. The vehicle will have 27 lesser mechanical switches than its predecessor due to the addition of touching and swiping, voice control, natural hand gestures and gaze control.

The appearance of the screens can be individualised with a choice of four display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Exclusive, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). The updated system now offers latest screen technologies and MBUX for all occupants, with benefits such as -

- 3D driver display, offering a spatial view with just a touch of a button. The driver can enjoy the three-dimensional effect without requiring 3D glasses

- Screen content that can be quickly and easily shared with other passengers

- Selection and amendment of navigation destinations that is possible from the rear seats

- Media display in portrait format as a visual highlight

The system offers a wide range of personalisation such as -

- Seven different profiles and the ambient lighting can be individually set by remote

- Users can scan the QR code with the Mercedes App and the vehicle automatically connects to the Mercedes me account

- Personal preferences such as a favourite radio station and preselected settings can be transferred to any seat via the personal Mercedes me profile

- The profiles can now be stored in the Cloud as part of Mercedes me and they can also be used in other Mercedes-Benz vehicles with the new MBUX generation

- Alongside entry of the Mercedes me PIN, new biometric and interconnected authentication functions offer a high level of security, in the form of fingerprint, face and voice recognition.

- The driver display is available with two camera option. These are used for face recognition

The updated MBUX infotainment system also offers simplified and intuitive operation with MBUX Interior Assist that recognises up to 20 control wishes. New safety functions include recognition of an unattached child seat on the front passenger seat and the blind spot warning. This detects the intention to leave the vehicle by the movements of the occupant. This allows an even quicker warning of other road users and obstacles at the side of the vehicle. New convenience functions include prepositioning of the driver's seat and outside mirrors according to body size, and operation of the rear roller blind by glancing over the shoulder. The sliding sunroof can also be operated by hand gestures.

The company claims that the voice assistant ‘Hey Mercedes’ is now upgraded to listen more carefully and understand the occupants. ‘Hey Mercedes’ can be controlled from the rear seats with the help of several microphones to help the system identify from which seat the voice is coming from. Flashing ambient lighting identifies the current speaker. If the driver says ‘I'm tired’, an activation program of ENERGIZING comfort control is started. The same sentence from the rear starts a wellbeing programme. The voice assistant also explains functions such as - explore me, where the first aid kid can be found or when a smartphone has to be connected via Bluetooth. The activation keyword ‘Hey Mercedes is no longer necessary for certain applications. For example, an incoming call can be taken direct with an ‘Accept call’ instruction.

The voice assistant now supports 27 languages with natural language understanding (NLU), to enable natural interaction on a wide range of topics. The new Chit-Chat and knowledge domain supplies the right answer to many questions - even questions about animal noises or general knowledge are answered. The voice assistant is also capable of engaging in a dialogue with a real person. Domestic systems and home appliances can also be linked to the vehicle and voice-controlled via the Smart Home function. Two different head-up displays (HUD) are available on request, where the larger HUD provides augmented reality (AR) content. The seats can now also be adjusted via the display screen.