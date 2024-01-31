Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLE 53 AMG facelifts launched in India

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the updated GLA and GLE AMG 53 Coupe with a starting price of Rs. 50.50 lakh and Rs. 1.85 crore, (ex-showroom), respectively. Both the models get subtle exterior tweaks, improved infotainment system, and more tech.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The updated GLA will sport a new set of head and tail lamps along with a revised grille. The black plastic cladding around the wheel arches is swapped for body-coloured inserts and the MBUX runs on a new interface and 3D maps. The new GLA is offered in 200 and 220d trims across Progressive and AMG Line. The former is powered by a 1.3-litre petrol engine that puts out 161bhp and 270Nm whereas the 2.0-litre diesel mill is tuned to produce 188bhp and 400Nm of peak torque.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe

Like its entry-level sibling, the performance-focused AMG GLE also gets the same exterior updates with new lights. Under the hood, the AMG GLE 53 Coupe will be powered by the same 3.0-litre petrol engine that churns out 429bhp and 520Nm of torque.

