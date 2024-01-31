    Recently Viewed
            Newly launched Citroen C3 Aircross AT mileage revealed

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Wednesday 31 January 2024,12:09 PM IST

            Citroen India recently launched the automatic version of the C3 Aircross in the country. The model is available at a starting price of Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom) for the automatic variants. It is available in three variants, namely, Plus 5S, Max 5S, and Max 5+2S.

            Citroen C3 Aircross Gear Selector Dial

            Mechanically, the three-row SUV comes equipped with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor coupled with a six-speed torque converter unit. This motor is tuned to produce 109bhp and 205Nm of peak torque.

            As for the fuel efficiency figures, this powertrain is rated to deliver a claimed mileage of 17.60kmpl. Notably, the manual variants of the C3 Aircross are claimed to return fuel efficiency of 18.50kmpl.

            Citroen C3 Aircross
            Citroen C3 Aircross ₹ 9.99 Lakh Onwards
            All Citroen CarsUpcoming Citroen Cars
            Citroen | Citroen C3 Aircross | C3 Aircross

            All Popular Cars